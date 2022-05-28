GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,917 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Noah were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOAH. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Noah by 6.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Noah by 7.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Noah by 8.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Noah by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Noah by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Noah alerts:

Shares of NOAH stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. Noah Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $49.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average is $27.72.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $125.52 million during the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOAH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.81.

Noah Company Profile (Get Rating)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.