GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Stock Position in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,234 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,691 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.09% of Azure Power Global worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZRE. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Azure Power Global by 26.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after buying an additional 234,393 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Azure Power Global by 135.6% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 253,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after buying an additional 146,074 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its position in Azure Power Global by 91.9% during the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 287,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 137,827 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in Azure Power Global by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,509,616 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,399,000 after buying an additional 128,897 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Azure Power Global by 17.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,027 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after buying an additional 96,403 shares during the period.

AZRE stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Azure Power Global Limited has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $28.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.48 million, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Azure Power Global ( NYSE:AZRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.11). Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $60.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZRE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.90.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

