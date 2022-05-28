GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 3,224 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after buying an additional 589,486 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,819,000 after purchasing an additional 665,199 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,943,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,947,000 after purchasing an additional 309,977 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,068,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,155,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,017,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,197,000 after purchasing an additional 535,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPOT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $153.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.31.

NYSE SPOT opened at $112.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of -159.11 and a beta of 1.80. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $305.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.73.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

