GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Textron were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,375 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 307.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,284,000 after acquiring an additional 432,995 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Textron by 443.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,486,000 after acquiring an additional 414,842 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Textron by 531.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 443,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,219,000 after acquiring an additional 373,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Textron by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,041,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,500,000 after acquiring an additional 242,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of TXT opened at $66.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $60.36 and a one year high of $79.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.33%.

In other Textron news, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,887.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $196,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

