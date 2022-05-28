GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 28,968 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,968 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 8,613,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,487,000 after buying an additional 131,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,035,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,698,000 after acquiring an additional 154,452 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,778,000 after purchasing an additional 119,473 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 1,250,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,613,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 620,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

DNB stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $22.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -97.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.29 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

