GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $773,000 Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $988,637.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,374,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $77.14 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $77.25. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.29. Cabot had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 65.78%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

