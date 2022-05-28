GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $791,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 310.4% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,422,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,143,000 after buying an additional 153,521 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,280,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,590,000 after buying an additional 174,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $578,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,149.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WEC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

WEC opened at $106.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.02 and its 200-day moving average is $96.38.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

