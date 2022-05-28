GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, America’s Car-Mart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.92.

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $112.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $723.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $173.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.57.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $351.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

