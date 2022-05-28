HackenAI (HAI) Hits 1-Day Volume of $42,302.00

HackenAI (HAI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. During the last week, HackenAI has traded flat against the dollar. HackenAI has a total market capitalization of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HackenAI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HackenAI Profile

HackenAI’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI . The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

HackenAI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

