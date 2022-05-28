Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. Harsco reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Harsco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Harsco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

In other Harsco news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Harsco by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Harsco by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Harsco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 161,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Harsco by 9.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSC traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 552,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,512. The firm has a market cap of $663.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.97. Harsco has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

