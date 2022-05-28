HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$5.20 price objective on the stock.
