Head-To-Head Comparison: First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) versus El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for El Pollo Loco and First Watch Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score El Pollo Loco 0 1 1 0 2.50 First Watch Restaurant Group 0 1 9 0 2.90

El Pollo Loco currently has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 95.24%. First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.04%. Given El Pollo Loco’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe El Pollo Loco is more favorable than First Watch Restaurant Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.8% of El Pollo Loco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.9% of El Pollo Loco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares El Pollo Loco and First Watch Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets El Pollo Loco 5.97% 9.62% 4.85% First Watch Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares El Pollo Loco and First Watch Restaurant Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio El Pollo Loco $454.36 million 0.85 $29.12 million $0.75 14.00 First Watch Restaurant Group $601.19 million 1.54 -$2.11 million N/A N/A

El Pollo Loco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Watch Restaurant Group.

Summary

El Pollo Loco beats First Watch Restaurant Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile (Get Rating)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc., develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of December 29, 2021, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses one restaurant in the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Chicken Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

