Head to Head Survey: Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) and Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) and Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ubiquiti and Satellogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubiquiti 29.21% -57,441.32% 58.25% Satellogic N/A N/A -58.61%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ubiquiti and Satellogic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubiquiti 1 0 1 0 2.00 Satellogic 1 0 0 0 1.00

Ubiquiti presently has a consensus target price of $279.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.62%. Satellogic has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.82%. Given Satellogic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Satellogic is more favorable than Ubiquiti.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of Ubiquiti shares are held by institutional investors. 90.1% of Ubiquiti shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ubiquiti has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Satellogic has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ubiquiti and Satellogic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubiquiti $1.90 billion 8.50 $616.58 million $8.55 31.25 Satellogic $4.25 million 117.09 -$117.74 million N/A N/A

Ubiquiti has higher revenue and earnings than Satellogic.

Summary

Ubiquiti beats Satellogic on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX, which include proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber GPON, a plug and play fiber network technology to build high speed fiber internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi -Enterprise WLAN, an enterprise Wi-Fi system that allows for on-site and remote management through the cloud; UniFi Protect, a video surveillance system, which provides statistical reporting and advanced analytics; UniFi Switch that deliver performance, switching, and power of Ethernet support for enterprise networks; UniFi Console, an enterprise class router and security gateway device; and UniFi Access, a door access system. Further, offers base stations, radios, backhaul equipment, and customer premise equipment; embedded radio products; antennas; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. It serves customers through a network of approximately 100 distributors, online retailers, and direct to customers worldwide. The company was formerly known as Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Inc. in August 2019. Ubiquiti Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc. builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

