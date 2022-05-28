Helical (LON:HLCL) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Helical (LON:HLCL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 580 ($7.30) price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Helical from GBX 520 ($6.54) to GBX 575 ($7.24) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of HLCL opened at GBX 426 ($5.36) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £521.10 million and a PE ratio of 10.44. Helical has a 1 year low of GBX 284.33 ($3.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 513 ($6.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 426.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 426.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a GBX 8.25 ($0.10) dividend. This is a positive change from Helical’s previous dividend of $2.90. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Helical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

In related news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 415 ($5.22) per share, for a total transaction of £58,100 ($73,109.35).

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

