HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €37.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($39.36) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($89.36) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.00 ($86.17) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €89.00 ($94.68) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €31.00 ($32.98) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €89.00 ($94.68) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

HFG opened at €34.81 ($37.03) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is €38.45 and its 200 day moving average is €54.01. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of €32.54 ($34.62) and a fifty-two week high of €97.50 ($103.72). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.30.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

