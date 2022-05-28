HempCoin Price Reaches $0.0016 (THC)

HempCoin (THC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. HempCoin has a market cap of $415,824.68 and approximately $63.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,912.22 or 0.99939536 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00031908 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00015571 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000057 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001108 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 266,313,310 coins and its circulating supply is 266,178,160 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.