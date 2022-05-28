Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut Hibbett from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Hibbett from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.67.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. Hibbett has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $101.65. The company has a market capitalization of $689.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average is $58.23.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.56). Hibbett had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 766.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

