HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HighPeak Energy Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and NGL reserves. The company’s assets are primarily located in Howard County, Texas. HighPeak Energy Inc., formerly known as Pure Acquisition Corp., is based in FORT WORTH, Texas. “

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price target on HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ HPK opened at $32.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.58. HighPeak Energy has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $98.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

In other news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $181,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 89.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSS LLC IL grew its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 23,875 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 15.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 869.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

