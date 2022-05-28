Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,500 ($31.46) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,444.29 ($30.76).

Shares of HIK opened at GBX 1,688.50 ($21.25) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 1,631.50 ($20.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,703 ($34.01). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,924.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,049.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.46.

In other news, insider Sigurdur Olafsson sold 27,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,988 ($25.02), for a total transaction of £546,660.24 ($687,882.52). Also, insider Douglas Hurt purchased 1,500 shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,954 ($24.59) per share, for a total transaction of £29,310 ($36,881.84).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

