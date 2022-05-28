HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

HilleVax stock opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. HilleVax has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $20.95.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

