HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HilleVax’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.74) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.44) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.97) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of HilleVax in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of HilleVax in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:HLVX opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. HilleVax has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

