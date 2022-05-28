Hilltop Holdings Inc. Invests $201,000 in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 93.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 21.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNA stock opened at $46.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. CNA Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $424,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,565.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Bless bought 2,500 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.18 per share, with a total value of $110,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $110,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

