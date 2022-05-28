Hilltop Holdings Inc. Invests $206,000 in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HYZN opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.11. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $11.37.

Hyzon Motors ( NASDAQ:HYZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hyzon Motors Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.89.

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

