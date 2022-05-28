Hilltop Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter worth $217,000.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF stock opened at $61.15 on Friday. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $70.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.60.

