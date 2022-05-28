Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 280 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $712,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $54.73 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

