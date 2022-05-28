Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 360 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $809,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 142,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,201,000 after buying an additional 44,457 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 14.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.71. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.39 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The firm had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.93%.

WPM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James set a $61.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

