Hilltop Holdings Inc. Takes $101,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $4,660,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 74.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 143,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 61,477 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 7.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 88,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 5.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 27,339 shares during the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of ET opened at $11.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.93. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 504,600 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Energy Transfer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.