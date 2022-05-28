Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HMLP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.46.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HMLP opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $301.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Höegh LNG Partners ( NYSE:HMLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 2.99%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 75.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 398,791 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 29.0% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 550,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 123,972 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 31.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 279,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 66,687 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 45.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 85,666 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $617,000. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Höegh LNG Partners (Get Rating)

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.