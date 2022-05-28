Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 350 ($4.40) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock opened at GBX 238.50 ($3.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £408.00 million and a PE ratio of 238.50. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 12-month low of GBX 198.50 ($2.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 294.50 ($3.71). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 250.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 240.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 64 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF Bowling, and Puttstars brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.