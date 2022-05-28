Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on June 15th

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.

Shares of HCG opened at C$29.92 on Friday. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$26.80 and a 1 year high of C$46.92. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.35.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Home Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.43.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

