Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HD. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $373.27.

Home Depot stock opened at $308.46 on Friday. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $279.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

