Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,711,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,184,190 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $356,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 329,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.14.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.35. 2,246,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,598,388. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

