Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) PT Lowered to $27.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.95.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -168.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.97.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $244.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -833.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,268,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,690,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,152 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,391,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,365 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,581,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,406,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,823,000 after purchasing an additional 925,232 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

