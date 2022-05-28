Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Post Earnings of $7.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) to post earnings of $7.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.57. Humana reported earnings of $6.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year earnings of $24.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.50 to $25.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $27.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.30 to $28.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $490.13.

In other news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 11.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Humana by 453.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,800,000 after purchasing an additional 86,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $8.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $461.21. 522,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,046. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.95. The firm has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. Humana has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $472.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

