Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.71.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBAN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In related news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $195,282.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen D. Steinour bought 14,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,991.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,766,913.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 147,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,586,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,152,499. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.18. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.99%.

About Huntington Bancshares (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.