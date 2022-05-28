Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a focused digital asset miners. Hut 8 Mining Corp. is based in TORONTO. “

HUT has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $19.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ HUT opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 20.13 and a quick ratio of 20.13. Hut 8 Mining has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $439.84 million and a PE ratio of -8.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $45.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1,045.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

