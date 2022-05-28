HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HUYA. Citigroup lowered their price target on HUYA from $6.80 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. CLSA lowered their price target on HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC lowered HUYA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HUYA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.46.

NYSE:HUYA opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.72. HUYA has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HUYA will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in HUYA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in HUYA in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in HUYA by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

