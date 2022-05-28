IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.07.

Several research firms have commented on IAG. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,809,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,152,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.97. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $356.60 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. Analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

