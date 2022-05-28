IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

Get IBEX alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of IBEX from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

IBEX stock opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $332.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.69. IBEX has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. IBEX had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 24.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IBEX will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in IBEX by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,088,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 129,371 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in IBEX by 13,027.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 406,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 403,857 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in IBEX by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 86,995 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in IBEX by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 385,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IBEX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBEX (IBEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.