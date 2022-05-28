iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of iCAD from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

ICAD traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.01. 174,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,039. iCAD has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $100.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.28.

iCAD ( NASDAQ:ICAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $7.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. Analysts predict that iCAD will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Norris Irish bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $25,465.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iCAD by 324.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iCAD by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in iCAD during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

