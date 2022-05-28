ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Announces Dividend Increase – $23.83 Per Share

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 23.832 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous dividend of $0.05.

ICL Group has a dividend payout ratio of 92.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect ICL Group to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.0%.

NYSE ICL opened at $11.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. ICL Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ICL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,168 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in ICL Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in ICL Group during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ICL Group during the first quarter valued at about $214,000.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

