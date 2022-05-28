IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,284 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $341,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 395.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,731,000 after acquiring an additional 39,432 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IDXX. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $398.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $457.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.58. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.66 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

