IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 155 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,458,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,556,000 after buying an additional 23,182 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $832,000.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $189.83 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $173.93 and a 12-month high of $222.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.07.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

