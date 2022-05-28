IHT Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.6% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after acquiring an additional 56,753 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,363,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,761,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $417.25 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.17 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $428.32 and its 200-day moving average is $445.80.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

