IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,718,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,784,000 after buying an additional 103,917 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,895,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,773,000 after buying an additional 293,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,131,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,921,000 after purchasing an additional 559,565 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,772,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,618,000 after purchasing an additional 64,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,090,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL opened at $124.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.55. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

