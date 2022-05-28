IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $4.09 Million Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000.
NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $69.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.25. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $64.64 and a 1-year high of $78.43.
