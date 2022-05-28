IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.27. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $20.65.

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $83.76 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

