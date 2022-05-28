IHT Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,032 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $195.19 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.48.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.31.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

