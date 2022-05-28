IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,824 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.15.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,146 shares of company stock worth $6,511,900 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $102.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $165.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.