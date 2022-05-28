IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $103.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.99. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $95.35 and a 52-week high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

